Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Popular Malayalam Actress And Anchor Subi Suresh Passes Away At The Age Of 41

Home Art & Entertainment

Popular Malayalam Actress And Anchor Subi Suresh Passes Away At The Age Of 41

She had been ailing with liver complications for a while. The 41-year-old actress was single.

Malayalam Actress Subi Suresh
Malayalam Actress Subi Suresh Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 4:37 pm

Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources.

She had been ailing with liver complications for a while. The 41-year-old actress was single. She hit the screen as a mimicry artist - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

Related stories

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Movie 'Hridayam' Set For Valentine's Day Re-Release

Bhavana Returns To Malayalam Cinema After 5 Years, Film's Trailer Out

Malayalam Film And Music Fraternity Mourns Vani Jayaram's Passing

The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.

"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.

 

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat