Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Popular Karachi Restaurant Under Fire For Using Painful 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scene For Marketing

A popular restaurant in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi has come under fire after it used a popular scene from Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ movie to promote a men’s day at the eatery.

Popular Karachi Restaurant Under Fire For Using Painful 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scene For Marketing
A still from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 3:45 pm

A popular restaurant in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi has come under fire after it used a popular scene from Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ movie to promote a men’s day at the eatery.

The restaurant, Swings, on Friday faced ire at social media for using a scene from the movie, based on the real life story of a sex worker who fought for the rights of women from her own community, where the actress who is forced into prostitution after being left at Kamathipura, tries to hauntingly attract her first customer.

Her clip and dialogues ‘Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for?’ have been used to attract customers for a men’s day special at the restaurant.

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Join Hands To Save The World In Spectacular 'Brahmastra' Trailer

Darlings: Alia Bhatt's Maiden Production Venture To Release Directly On Netflix

The restaurant’s post read, "Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25 per cent discount on Men's Monday at Swings!”

Facing massive criticism on social media and by its customers, the owners of the restaurant came out with a half-hearted apology which only fired up more criticism.

People were appalled at the restaurant which had used as a marketing strategy an edited clip from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie as a promotional gimmick on its social media pages.

The social media was flooded with criticism of the promotional gimmick with content creator Daniyal Sheikh in a Facebook post writing, "What is this? It's promoting sexual abuse of women and literally making fun of women who are forced to be a prostitute. Try to be responsible.”

"If you guys think that this is some sort of marketing strategy and this will gain you some attention and customers then you're sadly mistaken! Using a clip from a movie based on prostitution just shows how low and shallow you can get just for publicity,” another user wrote.

Another user wrote that they didn't expect such an advertisement from the restaurant and that they were "extremely disappointed" with the marketing gimmick.

The restaurant on Friday night issued a clarification to calm down the social media users and only landed itself into more trouble.

“Just a concept. We didn't mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone. The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we're open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have," the owner clarified, drawing more ire with many calling out "Swings" for a terrible marketing team and a tone-deaf statement. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Gangubai Kathiawadi Karachi Restaurants Controversial Ads Marketing Social Media Marketing Karachi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul