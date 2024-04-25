‘Poolman’: Chris Pine Breaks Fashion Norms; Wears Shorts To The Red Carpet Premiere – View Pics

New-age fashion is making big inroads when it comes to Hollywood film premieres. And yes, it’s Chris Pine at the helm of it once again. Chris Pine has spent the greater part of the last two years freaking us and himself out. We’ve seen him happily switch between bizarre caps, eccentric gym outfits, high-kicking huarache sandals, and Cast Away-caliber beards.
But not too long ago, we saw him getting crowned GQ’s most fashionable man. So, he must be doing something right which we may be missing out on.
In the last several years, Chris Pine has made a habit of gliding around Los Angeles in his eccentric clothes, such as grabbing coffee in a sherbet-striped Elder Statesman cardigan, a PBS tank shirt, and rose-pink leather sandals. Attending a dancing lesson wearing techy running tights layered beneath shorts and bulbous leather shoes. Or, as he did most recently, he went to a popular neighbourhood restaurant wearing a very little pair of red corduroy shorts.
Now, at the premiere in Los Angeles of his upcoming film ‘Poolman’ he actually came to the red carpet event looking pretty much like a poolman. Check out the pictures from the movie premiere and decide for yourself if this style statement is for you or not:
1. Chris Pine
Chris Pine arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
2. Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
3. DeWanda Wise
DeWanda Wise arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
4. John Ortiz
John Ortiz arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
5. Chris Pine
Chris Pine arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
6. Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.
7. Chris Pine
Chris Pine arrives at the premiere of ‘Poolman’ at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles.