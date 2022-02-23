Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Police Complaint Filed Against Urvashi Rautela's Mother

Young actress Ankita Singh filed a police case against actress Urvashi Rautela's mother, Meera Rautela in Mumbai.

Actress Urvashi Rautela with mother Meera Rautela Google

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:45 pm

Actress Ankita Singh has filed a complaint against actress Urvashi Rautela’s mother, Meera Rautela, at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 23). Singh was a tenant at Meera Rautela’s house.

According to the police, Singh had rented the flat from Meera Rautela. On December 22 last year, Singh's contract came to an end. Meera Rautela had previously requested that Ankita Singh vacate the flat before the contract ended, but Ankita Singh refused. In the complaint filed by Singh, she said that Meera Rautela harassed her and abused her for vacating the house before the completion of the rental agreement tenure.

Actress Ankita Singh Outside Oshiwara Police Station, MumbaiActress Ankita Singh Outside Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai

The actress stated, “I told Meera that I will vacate the flat after getting another Jayega flat, but Meera started threatening me every day. When I went out to shoot, Meera locked the flat. And still my deposit is not returned. Kiya nahi gave me my goods.”

Reportedly, Singh has been homeless for the last four days and wandering from door to door. She currently has no place to sleep or clothes to wear.

An official with the Oshiwara Police Department confirmed that Singh's written complaint had been received. More research is being carried out. As per reports, after following the investigation, appropriate action will be taken.

