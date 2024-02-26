PM Narendra Modi Has Ensured There's No 'Jugaad' In Politics, Says Ravi Kishan

Ahead of the release of the gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, 'Maamla Legal Hai', Bhojpuri star and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, said that in his five years in Parliament he has learned that there is no 'jugaad' in politics.

He added, though, that for survival, everyone uses "fun jugaads" to fight little battles in their personal lives.

The Netflix show is a light-hearted series promising a delightful blend of humor, heartwarming scenes and wordplay using legal jargon.