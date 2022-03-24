Pics From Sonam Kapoor's First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement Goes Viral

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently took the internet by storm by announcing her pregnancy on social media. The actress shared glamourous pictures from her maternity shoot, flaunting a baby bump. Two days later, on Wednesday, the actress and her husband, Anand Ahuja, stepped out for a restaurant launch, making their first public appearance post the announcement.

Dressed in a blue pantsuit with a white T shirt, the mommy-to-be looked absolutely radiant. Keeping her comfort in mind, Kapoor completed up her look with comfortable white sneakers. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures of the couple from the event.

Other celebrities such as Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekhaa and Zaheer Iqbal were also spotted at the event.

For her pregnancy announcement, Kapoor opted for a classic black body suit. She posed with her head on her husband’s lap, hugging her baby bump. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar congratulated the couple.



Kapoor got married to Ahuja in an elaborate wedding in 2018. Sonam’s pregnancy rumours had been doing the rounds for a while now and in July last year she had refuted them publicly with a social media story. Kapoor had shared a video of her sipping ginger tea and had captioned it as, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period (sic).”

The actress was last seen in the film ‘The Zoya Factor’ in 2019. She also played a cameo role in her dad, Anil Kapoor’s web series 'AK Vs AK', which released on Netflix in 2020. The actress has a few projects lined up for the future as well. She will be seen the film ‘Blind’. The film is being directed filmmaker Shome Makhija. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller of the same name.