'Perfect Family': First Look Of Park Ju-hyun, Kim Young-dae, Yoon Se-ah In Upcoming K-Drama Unveiled

The first-look stills of ‘Perfect Family’ have been revealed. Based on a popular webtoon of the same title, it’s a mystery drama that unravels as a seemingly happy family begins to harbour doubts about one another when their perfect, model-student daughter becomes entangled in a murder case.
The drama had previously announced Park Ju-hyun for the role of Choi Sun-hee, the daughter embroiled in a murder case with many secrets hidden. Kim Byung-chul and Yoon Se-ah will play Choi Sun-hee’s parents, Choi Jin-hyuk and Han Eun-joo, respectively. Interestingly, this collaboration reunites them after their memorable roles as a married couple in the highly-acclaimed drama ‘SKY Castle.’ Fans are anticipating the show because of how intriguing it would be to witness the evolution of the family’s dynamics as well as see the two actors reunite.
Furthermore, additional cast members have been unveiled to play characters entangled in complex relationships with the main protagonist of the story, Sun-hee. Recently released stills offer a glimpse of Choi Ye-bin, Kim Young-dae, Lee Si-woo, Yoon Sang-hyun, and a special appearance by Kim Myung-soo. Each image reveals a bit about the characters they would be portraying in this murder mystery plot.
Take a look at the rest of the stills here:
In addition to this, the production team announced that the shoot for the upcoming K-Drama has wrapped up, while stating that the show is expected to release this year on MBN. “With perfect synergy among the director, actors, and staff, we have completed the final shoot. The broadcast schedule will soon be finalized, but it is expected to air in the first half of this year, so please look forward to it,” the makers announced.
‘Perfect Family,’ adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun, will be helmed by Yukisada Isao, who is marking his debut in Korean productions.