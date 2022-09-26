Pavail Gulati Shares His Experience Working With Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, has spoken about working with veteran actress Neena Gupta and south sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.



In the film, Pavail Gulati is playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's son. He'll be sharing screen space with Neena and Rashmika for the first time.



"Neena Ji and Rashmika are a riot on set, Rashmika is such a sweetheart, and has a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working, whenever she used to come on sets she used to bring a smile on everybody's face, as she's always smiling."





He added: "Neena ji is a fireball of energy, I can chat with her all day long. Her stories are so beautiful, just standing next to her is like a dream come true. I am honoured to be working with her and I wish to be working with her more and more, what a wonderful talent she has and on top of that she's also a wonderful human being."



The story of Goodbye revolves around the importance of being there for each other as a family and coming out stronger irrespective of what life throws at you.



The film also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film, which will release on October 7.