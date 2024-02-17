Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Rain, has officially filed for divorce from her husband – Louis Thornton-Allan. The couple had announced their separation in a joint statement in December last year. The couple tied the knot in 2021.
According to a report by The Blast, the couple has officially filed for a divorce. The news portal obtained legal documents that confirmed the news. Rain got married to her ex-partner, Allan, in 2021. The couple had confirmed their relationship the same year. After their relationship was made public, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic a few months later. Actor Vin Diesel walked Rain down the aisle.
In an earlier conversation with Vogue, Rain revealed that the COVID-19-induced restrictions had “impacted” their marriage plans. She had said, “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”
The couple announced their separation in December last year. They said, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other.”
The couple has not revealed the reason behind their split. They have unfollowed each other on social media and have deleted every picture of them together. Rain started her modelling career in 2017. She was 15 when her father, late actor Paul Walker, passed away. She founded The Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 to continue her father’s legacy.