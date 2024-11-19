Art & Entertainment

Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84

Uma Dasgupta, who played Durga Roy in Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, died on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness.

Pather Panchali actress Uma Dasgupta
Pather Panchali actress Uma Dasgupta dies Photo: X
Bengali actress Uma Dasgupta, who played Durga Roy in Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, breathed her last on Monday, November 18, at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. The news of her death was confirmed by family sources.

The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter, as per a report by The Hindu. 

Sharda Sinha, Voice Of Chhath & Bihar’s Folk Music, Passes Away

BY Outlook Brand Studio

As per Times Now report, the news of Uma Dasgupta's demise was confirmed by actor Chiranjit Chakraborty. He said Uma Dasgupta's daughter gave him the news. 

Uma Dasgupta
Uma Dasgupta Photo: X
Uma Dasgupta appeared in Pather Panchali when she was just 14. She played a pivotal part in the iconic film. Ray's film was an adaptation of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's 1929 Bengali novel of the same name. As per reports, Uma never acted in mainstream cinema after Pather Panchali. The movie also starred Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Subir Banerjee, Pinaki Sengupta and Chunibala Devi in significant roles.

