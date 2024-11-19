Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84

Uma Dasgupta appeared in Pather Panchali when she was just 14. She played a pivotal part in the iconic film. Ray's film was an adaptation of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's 1929 Bengali novel of the same name. As per reports, Uma never acted in mainstream cinema after Pather Panchali. The movie also starred Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Subir Banerjee, Pinaki Sengupta and Chunibala Devi in significant roles.