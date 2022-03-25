Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Almost Done With Spain Schedule

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to wrap up the Spain schedule of their upcoming film Pathan. According to reports, the team recently shot at Mallorca and are, now, gearing up to move to Cadiz and Jerez. They will be shooting here for two more days.

Buzz is that both Khan and Padukone will be performing elaborate action sequences in the film. “Pathaan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain. It’s expensive, exquisite and luxurious setting makes it one of the best tourist destinations in the world and Siddharth Anand and YRF definitely wanted to film Pathaan over here to achieve a level of scale that hasn’t been seen before in Hindi cinema! After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts,” the source was quoted saying in a report by Pinkvilla.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser promo of the film where the audience was treated to a glimpse of Khan’s look. The makers intent to release the film on January 25 next year. The film is integral to Khan’s career as he will be making his comeback on the big screen with it, after a span of almost four years. He will be playing the role of a spy in the film. The film also stars John Abraham and this is the first time that Khan and Abraham have collaborated for a project. ‘Pathan’ is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films.

A source, quoted in a report by India TV, adds, “Sid Anand wanted a big international schedule to wow audiences and he has managed to somehow achieve his vision with YRF. SRK and Deepika are looking absolutely drool-worthy and looks like Sid wants them to scorch the big screen."

