Paridhi Sharma Offers Peek Into Her Dance Rehearsal As She Grooves To Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Paridhi Sharma, renowned for her portrayal of Jodha Bai in 'Jodha Akbar', delighted fans on Monday by sharing a video of her dance rehearsal, grooving to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'.

Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Paridhi posted a Reel video showcasing her in a neon green T-shirt and black shorts, engaged in a dance rehearsal with her trainer to the track 'Perfect' by singer Ed Sheeran.

The post is captioned: "Dance Rehearsal... Thanks to @mausammm for your dedication and love for dance... It's truly amazing to learn from you #dance #dancelover #foundthelove #song #contemporary #learnandgrow."

Fans showered love on Paridhi's video, with comments like: "What a beautiful dancer" and "So happy to see this".

Meanwhile, Paridhi is also known for her work in 'Ruk Jaana Nahin', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Patiala Babes', and 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'.

