Pankaj Tripathi: I’ve Tried To Bring Out The Ideologies Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee And Not Focus On Replicating His Physical Appearance

Challenge it was, indeed! After all, playing one of the most loved Prime Ministers of the country isn’t an easy task. One little bit here and there, and it would be fatal as people would tear him apart on social media. While Pankaj Tripathi’s loyal fan following didn’t allow him to get too many brickbats after the trailer was released, but there definitely was a section of the audience which felt that he was trying to replicate the physical appearance a bit too much and therefore his performance was becoming a bit too pushy and fake.