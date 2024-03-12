Pankaj Tripathi: I’ve Tried To Bring Out The Ideologies Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee And Not Focus On Replicating His Physical Appearance

Pankaj Tripathi garnered a lot of praises and brickbats for his portrayal as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’. The film didn’t do that good at the box-office and died without a trace. However, the film might just redeem itself as it’s all set to be released on OTT this Friday. Pankaj Tripathi might finally get hid due for the film.
Talking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi says, “When the makers approached me for this film, I was sceptical. I asked my journalist friends if I would be able to do justice to this character. However, they mentioned that only I could do justice to it; they were more confident than me. I then took it up, seeing it as a challenge.”
Challenge it was, indeed! After all, playing one of the most loved Prime Ministers of the country isn’t an easy task. One little bit here and there, and it would be fatal as people would tear him apart on social media. While Pankaj Tripathi’s loyal fan following didn’t allow him to get too many brickbats after the trailer was released, but there definitely was a section of the audience which felt that he was trying to replicate the physical appearance a bit too much and therefore his performance was becoming a bit too pushy and fake.
While talking about how he went about portraying the character, Pankaj Tripathi says, “While portraying the character, I have tried to bring out the thought process and ideologies of Atal Ji on screen. I didn’t focus solely on replicating his physical appearance.”
Well, whether Pankaj Tripathi did justice to the character of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or not is upto you to decide as an audience. ‘Main Atal Hoon’ releases on Zee5 on March 14.