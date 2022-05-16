Pallavi Dey, a Bengali TV actress who has appeared in series such as ‘Ami Sirajer Begam’, ‘Resham Jhapi’, and ‘Kunjochaya’, was discovered dead at her Garfa, Kolkata, flat on Sunday. According to police sources, the actress, who presently stars as the female lead in the TV drama 'Mon Mane Na,' was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

Dey was airlifted to Kolkata's MR Bangur Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The police are looking into the situation. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Her co-stars and admirers are stunned by the news.

Dey died by suicide, according to the preliminary inquiry. "On the surface, it appears to be a suicide case. However, only until the post-mortem report is ready can a definitive judgement be reached. After registering a report of unnatural death, we started an inquiry," an investigating officer told IANS.

The dead actress had been sleeping in leased housing in South Kolkata since April 24, according to a report by News 18. Sagnik Chakraborty, who is reported to be her live-in lover, has been living with her since the beginning.

Her friends and colleagues in the Bengali television business were stunned by the news, and no one could figure out why she had taken such drastic measures.