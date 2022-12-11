Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
P Diddy Surprises His Fans By Welcoming Home A Baby Girl

P Diddy Surprises His Fans By Welcoming Home A Baby Girl

American rapper P Diddy has made a shocking announcement about his family and revealed that he recently welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs.

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 3:34 pm

American rapper P Diddy has made a shocking announcement about his family and revealed that he recently welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, took to Twitter to share the amazing news with followers, reports The Mirror.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the greatest!"

According to The Mirror, Love is the music producer's sixth child. He has five other children with different women. Fans were shocked by the news and took to the comment section to congratulate him and question him.

"The last season of 2022 just keeps getting better," one user said while another added: "Uhhhh congrats?"

The Mirror further states that it's not known who the mother of his most recent child is. His first biological child, Justin, was born in 1993 to designer Misa Hylton-Brim. He attended UCLA on a football scholarship. He had an on-off relationship with the late Kimberly Porter, which lasted from 1994 to 2007.

Diddy raised and adopted Quincy, who was born in 1991, Kim's son from a previous relationship. Kim and Diddy had a son named Christian in 1998 as well as twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

