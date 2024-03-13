Art & Entertainment

Outlook Podcast | How Ageing Actresses Are Typecast Into Older Roles In Bollywood

Many ageing Bollywood actors get to play romantic leads and action heroes, but actresses still grapple with ageism and gender bias. Bollywood actresses have begun to highlight the problem, using their own examples when they had to play mothers to older actors or were replaced by starlets in the remakes of their songs. Popular Hindi cinema often derives inspiration from mythological texts, which help understand the depictions of old characters in Bollywood.