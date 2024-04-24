Art & Entertainment

Oshin Brar Quashes Rumours Of Being Married To Diljit Dosanjh: I Have No Clue Why People Thought I Was His Wife

In a recent interview, Oshin Brar talked about how she was mistaken for Diljit Dosanjh's wife. They worked together in 'Mukhtiar Chadha.'

Diljit Dosanjh with Oshin Brar Photo: Instagram
Diljit Singh is currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ As the Imtiaz Ali film was making waves, one of his friends revealed that the singer and actor is allegedly married. The news went viral, and some fans dug out a picture of Dosanjh with a woman and claimed that she was his alleged wife. However, it was later clarified that the woman in the picture was not his wife but his co-star, Oshin Brar from ‘Muktiar Chadha.’ In a recent interview, Brar talked about the viral picture and said that the rumours stemmed from a personal feud.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Oshin Brar revealed that she worked with Diljit Dosanjh in her debut film. She revealed that she is not in touch with the singer. She said, "I have no clue why people thought I was his wife."

She talked about how clueless she was and mentioned that it was done by someone who did not want her to work with Dosanjh again. She continued, “I think someone didn’t wish me to do the movie promotions with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn’t want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behaviour and calls.”

Brar said that she worked with Dosanjh for her debut film and song. She praised him and his professional behaviour. She added, “It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him. To be honest it doesn’t really matter to me, I don’t need any fame out of it.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in two back-to-back Bollywood projects – ‘Crew’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’

