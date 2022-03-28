Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Oscars 2022: Academy Releases Statement After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

The Academy has put forward a statement after the visuals of Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith went viral all over social media.

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 1:03 pm

Actor Will Smith slapping actor-comedian Chris Rock has become a massive talking point on social media. People all over the world are discussing it, and it’s trending on top of social media charts. The incident became so big that The Academy had to take out a post on their official social media pages condemning the incident.

The Academy tweeted, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world (sic).”

For the unreversed, here’s what happened: Chris Rock took to the stage in order to present an award for the Best Documentary Feature. Soon enough, the comedian made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you." This was a reference to the 1997 film GI Jane where actress Demi Moore sported a similar bald hairstyle, which Pinkett Smith is sporting currently. This dig by Chris Rock didn’t go down well with Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith, who in response to the joke, took to stage and punched Chris Rock. Not just that, after returning to his seat, Will Smith continues to cuss Chris Rock, and he shouted, "Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth (sic)." The entire auditorium just saw the incident in stunned silence wondering whether it was real or just a prank planned by Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Since the incident went viral, there have been numerous memes as well being made on the same, and it has become a big news all over. There hasn’t been any statements yet from either Will Smith or Chris Rock on the same.

