Monday, Jul 25, 2022
On Her Birthday, Jennifer Lopez Appears In Her Birthday Suit

On her 53rd birthday, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez treated her fans with an unusual surprise. The 'On the Floor' hitmaker shared a nude picture of herself as she launched her JLo Beauty.

Jennifer Lopez Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 2:25 pm

The said picture was featured in a video campaign shared on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

"Today's my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm," she added.

"Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."

Lopez spoke about her new business venture when speaking to People one day before she tied the knot with Hollywood star Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

"We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us," she stated. "It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress said the product is something she's been thinking about her "whole life" as she noticed her mom struggling with cellulite.

[With Inputs From IANS]

