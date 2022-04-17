Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Olivia Wilde Cheers For Harry Styles At Coachella 2022

Director and actress Olivia Wilde was spotted cheering for her boyfriend and singer Harry Styles at his debut Coachella performance on April 15.

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:39 pm

Singer Harry Styles gave his debut Coachella performance at the 2022 edition of the festival. Styles received support from his girlfriend Olivia Wilde during the same. The actress-director was spotted cheering for Styles at the festival, where he was the first headliner on April 15. Many of the fans present at the event shared Wilde’s images on Twitter. 

According to Pinvilla, at Coachella, Styles delivered an energetic performance with his hits and new release ‘As It Was’. As a surprise for the fans, Styles was joined by singer Shania Twain and the duo sang ‘Man!I Feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still The One’. In a video posted on twitter, Wilde was seen hanging out with host James Corden. 

A few of the videos showed Wilde watching as Styles performed on the stage. However, this is not the first time when Wilde has supported Styles, she was also spotted at his US tour. 

Styles and Wilde started dating in 202, after they worked on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ which is directed by Wilde and features Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles. The rumours sparked when the couple was spotted hand in hand at one of Style’s close friend’s wedding. Their vacation in Italy confirmed their relationship, however, the couple is extremely private about it. 

