Fans have long adored actor Dhanush and actress Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the oldest daughter of actor Rajnikanth, married Dhanush 18 years ago. Last night, January 17, the pair announced their split. They are also parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush issued a statement requesting that people respect his and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's privacy during these trying times. Take a look at his tweet here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also took to Instagram to share the news of her separation, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!," she wrote in the caption of her post. take a look at her post here:

Their breakup has gone viral, leaving admirers sad. Many people have resorted to Twitter to voice their shock and dissatisfaction with the unexpected turn of events. Earlier a lot of celebrity couples from the Tamil film industry have parted ways. Here are some of the celebs who got divorced:

Kamal Haasan-Vani Ganapathy

Kamal Haasan with Vani Ganapathy

Well Known actor Kamal Haasan got married to dancer Vani Ganapathy in 1978. They divorced after 10 years. After separating from Vani Ganapathy, Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika began living together. Later they gave birth to a Shruti Haasan and the couple then got married. In 2002 they filed a divorce and got divorced in 2004. Presently actress Gouthami and Kamal Haasan are living together.

Prabhu Deva- Ramlatha

Prabhu Deva and ex-wife Ramlatha

Prabhu Deva, a choreographer, actor, and director married Ramlatha in 1995 with their families' permission. The couple had three children, the eldest of whom died of cancer at the age of 13 in 2008. Later, Prabhu Deva's connection with a well-known actress sparked controversy, prompting Ramlatha to file a family court suit against him. The schism grew so large that Prabhu Deva divorced Ramlatha in 2011.

Al Vijay-Amala Paul

Director Al Vijay with Amala Paul

AL Vijay married in Chennai in June 2014 and separated in 2016. In February 2017, the pair formally divorced. Paul, who has appeared in Telugu films such as 'Bejawada,' 'Love Failure,' 'Naayak,' 'Iddarammayilatho,' and a few more, then began a relationship with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh, but the two broke up after a short time together. AL Vijay, on the other hand, is now married to a woman named R Aishwarya.

Siddharth Suryanarayanan-Meghna Narayan

Siddharth Suryanarayanan with Meghna Narayan

In 2003, Siddharth Suryanarayanan who has acted in several films tied the knot with Meghna Narayan, his childhood sweetheart from Delhi. However, for unknown reasons, the couple got divorced in 2007 after living separately for a year. Siddharth Suryanarayan is an Indian actor who has appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. He has also worked in films as a scriptwriter, producer, and playback vocalist in addition to performing.

Arvind Swamy-Gayathri Ramamurthy

Tamil Actor Arvind Swamy

Aravind Swamy married Gayathri Ramamurthy in 1994, and the couple has one daughter and son. But they decided to part away after 16 years of togetherness and filed their divorce in 2010. Aravind Swamy took over the responsibility of the custody of the kids and their upbringing. Later, the actor married Aparna Mukerjee in 2012 and is relishing a calm life