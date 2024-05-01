Art & Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur Shares Glimpses Of 'Bandra Mornings', Wishes 'Happy May Day'

Nimrat Kaur, on Wednesday, gave a peek into her "Bandra mornings," and wished everyone on the occasion of May Day.

Instagram
Nimrat Kaur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' took to Instagram Stories and shared a string of pictures from her morning walk.

The first snap shows some cats sitting on the roadside. It is captioned: "Bandra mornings...."

Nimrat's Story
Nimrat's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Nimrat's Story
Nimrat's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

There is a glimpse of her jogging shoes and shiuli flowers. There is also a video of the church.

The last picture is a selfie, wherein we can see Nimrat wearing a beige coloured running jacket with no makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Nimrat's Story
Nimrat's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned it: "Happy May Day!!"

International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, which is marked on May 1, is a celebration of labour and the working classes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she last featured in a mystery thriller web series 'School of Lies'.

Nimrat next has 'Section 84' in the pipeline.

