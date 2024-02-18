Nikhilesh Rathore Lauds Onscreen Mother Shilpa Saklani

Actor Nikhilesh Rathore who essays the role of Bharata in the mythological show 'Shrimad Ramayan’ shares a beautiful offscreen bond with actress Shilpa Saklani, who is playing his onscreen mother, Queen Kaikeyi.

Nikhilesh said: "I enjoy shooting with Shilpa ma'am, she is beautiful and very kind. She brings so much positive vibes on the set. Currently, we are shooting major scenes in which Bharata learns about Kaikeyi's plans of sending his brother Rama exile, and hurting the emotions of his dad King Dasharatha (Aarav Chowdhary) so that I become a king after which he will disown her.”