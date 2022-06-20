Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Nicole Kidman To Star, Produce Thriller Feature 'Holland, Michigan'

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is re-teaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave-directed thriller movie, 'Holland, Michigan'.

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 10:56 am

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is re-teaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave-directed thriller 'Holland, Michigan'.

The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski's (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reports Deadline.

Kidman starred in Amazon's 'Being the Ricardos' as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe Best Actress-Drama win, and a SAG nomination.

The actress is also starring in and producing the Amazon drama series 'Expats'.

According to Deadline, 'Being the Ricardos' launched worldwide on Prime Video on December 21, 2021, and was No. 1 on the service during its opening week and among the highest debuts of any movie drama release on Prime Video.

Cave directed the comedy horror-thriller 'Fresh' which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.

[With Inputs from IANS]

