Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Netizens Roast Ranveer Singh For Kissing Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh gave Bear Grylls several kisses on their recently-released Netflix special 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls'.

Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls
Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls Netflix

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 12:08 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently appeared on the show 'Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls' to brave the Serbian wilderness in search of a rare flower, is being roasted by the netizens after a clip of Singh kissing Bear Grylls went viral.

Many users on the Internet, expressed how Singh's over-exciting persona made Grylls feel uncomfortable in front of the camera. In the viral clip, one can see Singh saying, "Arre mere mowgli (oh my mowgli), arre mere Tarzan (oh my Tarzan)" as he lands pecking on a visibly awkward Grylls' cheeks and neck.

Pointing out the 'Bajirao Mastani' star's behavior, many people on the Internet called the act, "borderline assault". Sharing the clip, one user wrote in their tweet, "There's a term called 'personal space.' I can see how much it's infringed."

While the clip is quite weird in its content, it has also sparked a meme fest with creators having a field day on the Internet courtesy of Singh's antics.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Bear Grylls Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Netflix Interactive Show New Release Netflix India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi