Netflix India VP Content Monika Shergill On 2024 Slate: Looking At Programming Stories On Very Wide Spectrum

Netflix India is broadening the aperture for audiences in 2024, says the platform's vice president, content, Monika Shergill, citing the period spectacle 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' as cases in point.

The streamer has had “continued and consistent success” with Indian content, she said. In 2022, 42 India titles trended globally on Netflix and that number climbed to 62 last year.

But can the country produce a global sensation such as “Squid Game”, the award-winning Korean drama that became the streamer's most watched show in 2021?