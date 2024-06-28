Art & Entertainment

Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome

Directed by Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta, the series premieres on July 18 — and it's guaranteed to be unmissable!

Netflix Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Photo: Instagram
Looking for a saucy ride of desi delight? Well, Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ is here to satisfy your appetite. The drama series is an ordinary man’s wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps after he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais. Full of gigs, goons, guns, along with pyaar, parivaar, paisa, the hilarious comedy of errors will premiere on the streaming platform on July 18 — and it's guaranteed to be unmissable!

‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ promises to give its viewers a refreshing take on themes of female agency, and is a blend of humor, action, and suspense. Backed by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, the show has a stellar ensemble cast including Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak. Each character adds to the uproarious gangster adventure, thereby promising non-stop entertainment.

"Tribhuvan Mishra's transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humor and the serious choices he has to make. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world. Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity. And with Netflix's audience in 190 countries, it's awesome to think our mix of humor and desi drama will reach so many people worldwide. It's going to be a fun ride for everyone watching,” said showrunner, co-director and creator Puneet Krishna.

So get ready for some desi drama with a slice of cake in ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’, streaming on July 18, only on Netflix.

