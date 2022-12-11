Neeti Mohan Remembers Her Mother Doing 'Kanyadan' At Her Wedding

Ace singer and judge on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Neeti Mohan, recalled how on her wedding day, her mother, performed the 'Kanyadaan' ritual, as her father Brij Mohan Sharma was not well and didn't want the wedding postponed because of his condition.

The parents came to a mutual decision and Neeti's mom would perform the ritual. Later, calling them her lifelines, Neeti sang the song 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' for them.

Neeti said: "I just want to say today that if every father becomes this supportive, and all the mothers are strong like my mom in tough times, who took a strong decision of doing my kanyadaan by herself because my dad was not keeping well, it would be amazing."

After listening to Devika's performance of the song 'Dilbaro' and knowing about her bond with her father, Neeti was left in tears as she recalled her parents and how much they did for her.

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Tu Hi Tu', or 'Naino Wale Ne', added that her parents are like God to her and she gave them credit for her success and achievements.

"'Mere liye ye dono mere Bhagwan hai' (For me, these two are my God), and wherever I am today or will achieve in my life, I owe it to them," she added.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan. 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.