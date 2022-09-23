National Cinema Day 2022: From ‘Brahmastra’ To ‘Avatar’, Films You Can Watch For Only Rs 75 Across India

If you are a film buff, you should know that your best day might just be today, September 23. Well, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Authority of India (MAI) is offering movie tickets for only Rs 75 across four thousand screens in India. So you can go and watch a film in a cinema hall by just paying Rs 75 for a ticket.

For those caught unaware, the standard rate of tickets in film theaters range from Rs 300 to Rs 500. And if you like some extra comfort and go for recliner seats, you need to shell out at least Rs 1000 to Rs 1500. But for today, you can watch a film at less than even half the amount of the standard price. More so, the footfall of the audience is expected to be huge.

Now on National Cinema Day, let’s take a look at the films you can watch at cheaper rates:

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is reportedly made on the budget of more than Rs. 400 crores. As per the box-office numbers, the film reportedly broke the overall advance booking record for any day outside a film’s opening weekend. In fact, it was due to ‘Brahmastra’ that MAI decided to postpone the National Cinema Day, which earlier was suggested to be on September 16.

‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’

R Balki’s directorial, featuring Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt along with South Indian film star Dulquer Salmaan, is all set to grace the theatre on September 23. So, if you want to see a mystery thriller, go watch ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ at a theatre near you for just Rs 75. The film has already got enough hype even before its release.

‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’

After impressing the audience and critics alike in the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, R. Madhavan will be seen in mystery thriller ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’. The Kookie Gulati directorial has released on on cinema day, and apart from Madhavan, it also stars Darshan Kumar Aparshakti Khurana and Khushali Kumar.

‘Sita Ramam’

Released on 5 August, the Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur starrer is raking in moolah at the box-office. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is a romantic action and the audience can enjoy it, at cheaper rates, in theatres near them.

‘Avatar’

James Cameron’s magnum opus ‘Avatar’ is all set to have its second part and we are near to the release of it. However, the makers have now kept the audience hooked by re-releasing the first part of the franchise. So, if you are someone who has not seen the 2009 film or have watched it long back, you can head to the theatres for the cinematic experience of a lifetime.