The announcement of ‘Premalu 2’ has fetched over 5.4K likes. Reacting to the news, fans started spamming the comment section by mentioning how excited they were for the sequel. One fan said, “It was unnecessary. It had a good ending. If it hadn't got a good story, then it would be a cringe and a big flop. Hope they get a good story and make a blockbuster. Although in my opinion, I don't want part 2 of that. It was a good ending.” A second fan wrote, “London calling.” A third fan mentioned, “Make it fast…Until that, we keep watching Premalu edits with Katchi sera song.”