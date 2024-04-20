Art & Entertainment

Naslen-Mamitha Baiju Set To Return As Sachin And Reenu In 'Premalu 2', Sequel To Release In 2025

After the phenomenal success of 'Premalu', the makers have now announced its sequel. The sequel will release next year.

Advertisement

X
'Premalu 2' annoucement Photo: X
info_icon

After the phenomenal success of ‘Premalu’, director Girish AD has officially announced the sequel of this Naslen and Mamitha Baiju romcom. This news comes after the movie started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar after a successful run in theatres. Ever since its OTT release, the movie has started trending on social media once again.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhavana Studios shared new posters that announced ‘Premalu 2.’ The posters show an animated and colourful skyline. It was also revealed that 'Premalu 2' will release next year. Sharing these official posters of the sequel, the studios wrote, “The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let's Premalu 2.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the announcement here.

The announcement of ‘Premalu 2’ has fetched over 5.4K likes. Reacting to the news, fans started spamming the comment section by mentioning how excited they were for the sequel. One fan said, “It was unnecessary. It had a good ending. If it hadn't got a good story, then it would be a cringe and a big flop. Hope they get a good story and make a blockbuster. Although in my opinion, I don't want part 2 of that. It was a good ending.” A second fan wrote, “London calling.” A third fan mentioned, “Make it fast…Until that, we keep watching Premalu edits with Katchi sera song.”

Advertisement

Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, ‘Premalu’ went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the third highest-grossing Malayalam of 2024. It has raked in over Rs 136 crores at the box office. The first part of the film ended with Sachin leaving for the United Kingdom after Reenu also confessed her feelings for him. It is speculated that the sequel will explore the dynamics of their long-distance relationship and the tension between Reenu and Aadhi.

A still from 'Premalu' - YouTube
'Premalu' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju Elevate This Cliche Romcom With Their Heartfelt Performances

BY Snigdha Nalini

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final