After the phenomenal success of ‘Premalu’, director Girish AD has officially announced the sequel of this Naslen and Mamitha Baiju romcom. This news comes after the movie started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar after a successful run in theatres. Ever since its OTT release, the movie has started trending on social media once again.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), Bhavana Studios shared new posters that announced ‘Premalu 2.’ The posters show an animated and colourful skyline. It was also revealed that 'Premalu 2' will release next year. Sharing these official posters of the sequel, the studios wrote, “The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let's Premalu 2.”
Take a look at the announcement here.
The announcement of ‘Premalu 2’ has fetched over 5.4K likes. Reacting to the news, fans started spamming the comment section by mentioning how excited they were for the sequel. One fan said, “It was unnecessary. It had a good ending. If it hadn't got a good story, then it would be a cringe and a big flop. Hope they get a good story and make a blockbuster. Although in my opinion, I don't want part 2 of that. It was a good ending.” A second fan wrote, “London calling.” A third fan mentioned, “Make it fast…Until that, we keep watching Premalu edits with Katchi sera song.”
Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, ‘Premalu’ went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the third highest-grossing Malayalam of 2024. It has raked in over Rs 136 crores at the box office. The first part of the film ended with Sachin leaving for the United Kingdom after Reenu also confessed her feelings for him. It is speculated that the sequel will explore the dynamics of their long-distance relationship and the tension between Reenu and Aadhi.