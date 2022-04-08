Nargis Fakhri Recollects Being Body-Shamed And Called Pregnant When She Put On Weight

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who took a break from acting and went to the US, has been body-shamed time and again. The actress recently walked the ramp at the FCI Lakme Fashion Week, and said that people always expect actresses to look a certain way, and when they don’t fit that image, they body-shame them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fakhri said, “I definitely faced body shaming for a short time. I do believe there is a certain look or appearance people expect from you. So there is pressure to maintain that.”

In fact, the actress adds that she has always been judged for the way she looks. When she started off in the industry, she was shamed for being too thin, and then, later on for being fat. In fact, they even called her pregnant. So eventually the actress realised that all she had to do was take care of her health. “When I first came to India, I was too skinny, so everyone was like ‘you need to put on weight’ I then maintained it, I have a naturally skinny state. Later I gained about 50 pounds, so they posted I was pregnant, which I thought was not funny, but also very funny. I think at first my feelings got hurt, but I realised it’s my job to take care of myself. I lost 40 pounds, worked out, and got that body back,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been rumoured to be dating US-based Kashmiri businessman, Tony Beig. Talking about the same, she keeps it vague, adding that people can think what they want to think. “You know, people say so many different things, so I am actually not going to say anything about this, because everyone just writes whatever they want to, so I will just let everyone have fun,” she says.

Fakhri was last seen in the film ‘Torbaaz’ and is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.