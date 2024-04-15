Art & Entertainment

Nargis Fakhri As A Child Dreamt Of Becoming A Vet And Not An Actor

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Tatlubaaz’, has shared her childhood dream.

Nargis Fakhri
Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Tatlubaaz’, has shared her childhood dream.

The actress is an “animal” and she attributes her compassion towards animals to her childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian.

However, the actress shared that over the years, she fell in love with the profession of acting and her craft.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress said:, "I wanted to become a veterinarian as a child. I love animals and since my childhood, I always have wished to provide them with a safe environment, but destiny had other plans and I landed up in the film industry. And if I had to reflect on my life, I wouldn't change a thing.”

“Over the years, I fell in love with my craft. I mean, look at it, I can do and be whatever I want on screen. And also, I have experienced how impactful films are on people's lives, which is why my endeavour is to try and do films that are important and films are sort of an escapism from our daily struggles.”

Nargis made her Hindi cinema debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’. The film was directed by auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is currently scooping acclaim and audience love for his streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, the actress has a series of interesting projects in the pipeline.

