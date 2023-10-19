Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Bhagvanth Kesari' Track 'Roar Of Kesari' Is An Anthem Of Pure Groove

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s, (better known as NBK) latest film ‘Bhagvanth Kesari’ has dropped the video for its song ‘Roar of Kesari’. A rocking, attitude-laden song, the ‘Roar of Kesari’ is an anthem of pure groove that highlights incredible power.

Combining folk, classical, film music, rock, electronic, industrial, and techno, the ‘Roar of Kesari’ is extremely catchy and emits swag and power by fusing musical experimentation with a gangster vibe, despite ‘Bhagvanth Kesari’ not really being a gangster film.

The instrumentation is simple, but also packs in quite a wallop with its stylistic choices making it extremely appealing for the mainstream audience, particularly with its captivating rhythm.

The chorus is incredibly good and catchy, though what hits in better than anything is the percussion that drives the rhythm.

Purely groove-laden, ‘Roar of Kesari’ is as much filmy as it is non-filmy because it is able to mix the familiar and the unfamiliar together, in a mix that is not going to become old anytime soon.

The singing is on-point fusing standard singing with group singing, while the composition of Thaman S is really creative and ingenious.

The production is another angle which has to be emphasised, because if this did not have the sound design that it does, ‘Roar of Kesar’ wouldn’t nearly be able to have the same level of impact.

The production is booming and the sound design is very clear, the vocals do sometimes end up overpowering the instrumentation though the instruments as they are have plenty of room to shine in the mix.

‘Bhagvanth Kesari’ is directed and written by Anil Ravipudi, and stars NBK, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, Priyanka Jawalkar, and R. Sarathkumar in key roles. The film will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.