Najeeb Muhammad watched the first show of ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Kochi. As reported by Times Now, he broke down when he saw his story on the big screen. The report quoted the man saying, “In most scenes, I was crying and in some, I couldn’t bear to watch. A lot of people are sending messages saying that they have booked their tickets and will go to watch the movie… My son’s baby died last week. They asked me to be here, so I am, otherwise I would not have since there is a situation back home. I only want this movie to be a success, everyone should go and watch it.”