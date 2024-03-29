Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Aadujeevitham’ released in theatres on March 28. The movie was one of the most-anticipated projects in the Malayalam film industry. One of the reasons was how the film was under production for more than a decade, and the other was how the film was inspired by a true story. Recently, Najeeb Muhammad, who inspired this movie saw the film and broke down.
Najeeb Muhammad watched the first show of ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Kochi. As reported by Times Now, he broke down when he saw his story on the big screen. The report quoted the man saying, “In most scenes, I was crying and in some, I couldn’t bear to watch. A lot of people are sending messages saying that they have booked their tickets and will go to watch the movie… My son’s baby died last week. They asked me to be here, so I am, otherwise I would not have since there is a situation back home. I only want this movie to be a success, everyone should go and watch it.”
Muhammad also praised Prithviraj Sukumaran for how he brought his character to life. He continued, “Prithviraj sir has acted in this film in the same way that I have experienced it. I am very happy that my life story is coming to the big screen. The entire world will know my story. The world will see the miseries I experienced via Prithviraj's performance in the movie. The kind of torture I faced in real life is exactly how it is shown in ‘Aadujeevitham’. He has acted very well. I want to meet and tell him that I am so happy after watching the film.”
Directed by Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is based on a book of the same name by Benyamin. The book tells the story of Najeeb who migrated to the Middle East in search of a better job opportunity, but he ended up being forced into slavery.