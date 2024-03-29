Art & Entertainment

Najeeb Muhammad, Who Inspired 'Aadujeevitham', Reveals He Broke Down While Watching This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

Najeeb Muhammad, who inspired 'Aadujeevitham', said that he broke down after watching the film. He also praised Prithviraj Sukumaran for his performance.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
'Aadujeevitham' box office collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Aadujeevitham’ released in theatres on March 28. The movie was one of the most-anticipated projects in the Malayalam film industry. One of the reasons was how the film was under production for more than a decade, and the other was how the film was inspired by a true story. Recently, Najeeb Muhammad, who inspired this movie saw the film and broke down.

Najeeb Muhammad watched the first show of ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Kochi. As reported by Times Now, he broke down when he saw his story on the big screen. The report quoted the man saying, “In most scenes, I was crying and in some, I couldn’t bear to watch. A lot of people are sending messages saying that they have booked their tickets and will go to watch the movie… My son’s baby died last week. They asked me to be here, so I am, otherwise I would not have since there is a situation back home. I only want this movie to be a success, everyone should go and watch it.”

Advertisement

Muhammad also praised Prithviraj Sukumaran for how he brought his character to life. He continued, “Prithviraj sir has acted in this film in the same way that I have experienced it. I am very happy that my life story is coming to the big screen. The entire world will know my story. The world will see the miseries I experienced via Prithviraj's performance in the movie. The kind of torture I faced in real life is exactly how it is shown in ‘Aadujeevitham’. He has acted very well. I want to meet and tell him that I am so happy after watching the film.”

Advertisement

Directed by Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is based on a book of the same name by Benyamin. The book tells the story of Najeeb who migrated to the Middle East in search of a better job opportunity, but he ended up being forced into slavery.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Aadujeevitham', Najeeb Muhammad - X
'Aadujeevitham': Here's The Real Life Story Of Najeeb - The Man Who Inspired Prithviraj Sukumaran's Upcoming Film

BY Snigdha Nalini

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita