Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ was released on June 14, 2024.

Murlikant Petkar With Sajid Nadiadwala
‘Chandu Champion’, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, managed to captivate the audience with its narrative and maintained a strong hold at the box office. Kartik Aaryan, who played the lead role in the film, has also been receiving praise for his fabulous performance to showcase the story of Murlikant Petkar, who refused to surrender and triumphed against all odds. Nonetheless, ‘Chandu Champion’ does bring to light the story of a hero, and he is immensely grateful to the team for this.

Expressing gratitude to the team of ‘Chandu Champion’, Murlikant Petkar said, “I express my profound gratitude to the team that helped bring my inspiring story to a wider audience. I acknowledge the dedication of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in bringing my story to the big screen, highlighting their commitment to showcasing the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army."

He further added, "I believe that 'Chandu Champion', the story involving 3 sports highlighting transformative power of athleticism will act as a powerful beacon of inspiration for the current generation, demonstrating the unwavering strength and dignity of our soldiers as well. I admit that I never envisioned my story reaching such a wide audience, attributing this monumental achievement to the vision of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the masterful direction of Kabir Khan, and the compelling portrayal by actor Kartik Aaryan."

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 3
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3 Photo: Instagram
"My heartfelt gratitude extends to the entire team, acknowledging their exceptional work in crafting a film that honors my life and the sacrifices made by countless others in service to our nation.” he signed off by saying.

