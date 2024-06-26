Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience

‘Chandu Champion’, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, managed to captivate the audience with its narrative and maintained a strong hold at the box office. Kartik Aaryan, who played the lead role in the film, has also been receiving praise for his fabulous performance to showcase the story of Murlikant Petkar, who refused to surrender and triumphed against all odds. Nonetheless, ‘Chandu Champion’ does bring to light the story of a hero, and he is immensely grateful to the team for this.