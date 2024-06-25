'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion's second week remained quite impressive. After a dip in its collections, the film saw a growth on the second Saturday and Sunday. However, on the first Monday, 'Chandu Champion's saw a drop, but entered the Rs 50 crore club at the box office.
'Chandu Champion's day one collection was Rs 4.75 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 7 crore. On day three, it witnessed growth by collecting Rs 9.75 crore, on day four, the collections declined to Rs 5 crore. Day 5 saw further dip as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On day 6, it raked in Rs 3 crore. On day, the sports biopic raked in Rs 2.50 crore. Second week was surprising as the collections of 'Chandu Champion' skyrocketed. On Day 8, it earned Rs 2.65 crore, on Day 9, the film minted Rs 4.85 and on day 10, Kartik starrer saw a huge growth as it pocketed Rs 6.5 crore. Day 11, witnessed a huge decline, earning only Rs 1.75 crore (as per early estimates) at the box office. So, the total collection of 'Chandu Champion' on day 11 stands at Rs 51.00 crore.
'Chandu Champion' had an overall 13.14% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Night shows had an attendance of 17.12%, evening shows witnessed 14.82%, afternoon shows saw 13.89% and morning shows saw lowest occupancy of just 6.71%.
This week, on June 27, Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is releasing in theatres. So, 'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition with the sci-fi thriller at the box office.
'Chandu Champion' is based on the life of first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik played the titular character in the film. The movie received overwhelming responses from critics and audiences. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others were all praise for the film especially Kartik's performance.
The sports biopic also starred Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. The movie has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Pen Studios.