Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a huge decline, earning only Rs 1.75 crore (as per early estimates).

Instagram
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion's second week remained quite impressive. After a dip in its collections, the film saw a growth on the second Saturday and Sunday. However, on the first Monday, 'Chandu Champion's saw a drop, but entered the Rs 50 crore club at the box office.

'Chandu Champion's day one collection was Rs 4.75 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 7 crore. On day three, it witnessed growth by collecting Rs 9.75 crore, on day four, the collections declined to Rs 5 crore. Day 5 saw further dip as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On day 6, it raked in Rs 3 crore. On day, the sports biopic raked in Rs 2.50 crore. Second week was surprising as the collections of 'Chandu Champion' skyrocketed. On Day 8, it earned Rs 2.65 crore, on Day 9, the film minted Rs 4.85 and on day 10, Kartik starrer saw a huge growth as it pocketed Rs 6.5 crore. Day 11, witnessed a huge decline, earning only Rs 1.75 crore (as per early estimates) at the box office. So, the total collection of 'Chandu Champion' on day 11 stands at Rs 51.00 crore.

'Chandu Champion' had an overall 13.14% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Night shows had an attendance of 17.12%, evening shows witnessed 14.82%, afternoon shows saw 13.89% and morning shows saw lowest occupancy of just 6.71%.

This week, on June 27, Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is releasing in theatres. So, 'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition with the sci-fi thriller at the box office.

'Chandu Champion' is based on the life of first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik played the titular character in the film. The movie received overwhelming responses from critics and audiences. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others were all praise for the film especially Kartik's performance.

The sports biopic also starred Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. The movie has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Pen Studios.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. BRA 0-0 COS, Copa America 2024: Selecao Draw In Group D Clash - In Pics
  5. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  2. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  3. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  5. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch
  4. Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Varga To Undergo Surgery For Facial Fractures; UEFA Defends Medical Response
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leads His Men Into Semifinals - In Pics
World News
  1. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
  2. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  3. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  4. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
  5. Who Is Tyler Cherry? White House Official Faces Scrutiny Over Past Social Media Posts Amid Promotion
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release