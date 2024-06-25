'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club

'Chandu Champion's day one collection was Rs 4.75 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 7 crore. On day three, it witnessed growth by collecting Rs 9.75 crore, on day four, the collections declined to Rs 5 crore. Day 5 saw further dip as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On day 6, it raked in Rs 3 crore. On day, the sports biopic raked in Rs 2.50 crore. Second week was surprising as the collections of 'Chandu Champion' skyrocketed. On Day 8, it earned Rs 2.65 crore, on Day 9, the film minted Rs 4.85 and on day 10, Kartik starrer saw a huge growth as it pocketed Rs 6.5 crore. Day 11, witnessed a huge decline, earning only Rs 1.75 crore (as per early estimates) at the box office. So, the total collection of 'Chandu Champion' on day 11 stands at Rs 51.00 crore.