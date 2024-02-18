Munawar Faruqui At Fan Meetup: 'Nafrat Na Failaye, Pyaar Ki Baat Kare'

Munawar, who comes from the Dongri area of Mumbai, addressed the humungous gathering, and said: “I want to say something to you all. So many young audience, along with family audience is present here. Nafrat na bahut asaan hai, mushkil kaam hai kisi se pyaar karna. Mai experience se bata raha hu, sach me pyaar karna bahut mushkil hai. (It is easy to hate someone, but the difficult thing is to love somebody. I am telling you from experience, it is very difficult to truly love).”

The 32-year-old had faced several hiccups during his stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as all his personal details were out in open.