Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ms Marvel Co-Producer Sana Amanat: If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be In This Show, We Will Go Film Again

Recently, 'Ms Marvel' Co-Producer, Sana Amanat and the directors got into conversation where they expressed how they'd love for bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, to be a part of Marvel.

Ms Marvel Co-Producer Sana Amanat: If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be In This Show, We Will Go Film Again
'Ms Marvel' Team On Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:27 am

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Ms Marvel’ will stream on Disney+Hotstar soon and the team is already mentioning how they wish to work with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the co-executive producer of the series Sana Amanat and directors Bill Fallah and Adil El Arbi, talked about how Khan is a part of the series. 

Amanat revealed that Khan’s mentions in the series are actually taken from the comics. El Arbi, who has directed ‘Bad Boys for Life’ with Fallah also said that they wish to remake it with Khan. ‘Ms Marvel’ will premiere on June 8 and marks the first Muslim superhero series from the Studios. It is led by Iman Vellani who essays Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. Kamala Khan is an avid gamer and a fan fiction scribe with lot of imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Related stories

Marvel's 'Thor: Love And Thunder' To Release One Day Early In India

Farhan Akhtar To Be Seen In Marvel Studios Series 'Ms Marvel'

Iman Vellani Starrer 'Ms Marvel' To Be Released On OTT In June

In an interview with the Times of India, Amanat said, "If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him. As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala's world makes it more global and real. It's really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”

El Arbi added, "We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan.” Fallah also called him ‘one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend’.

Ms Marvel will also feature actors Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel first appeared in the comics in 2014 and is created by G Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker. 

Apart from El Arbi and Fallah, Sharpen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon have also directed episodes of the series. Stand up comedian, Bisha K Ali, is the head writer of the series  executively produced by Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha Ali. ‘Ms Marvel’ will stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Marvel Comics Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Ms Marvel Disney+Hotstar Art And Entertainment Iman Vellani Shah Rukh Khan Iman Vellani Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Jobless, Hopeless: India’s Nowhere Generation

Jobless, Hopeless: India’s Nowhere Generation