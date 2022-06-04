Ms Marvel Co-Producer Sana Amanat: If Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Be In This Show, We Will Go Film Again

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Ms Marvel’ will stream on Disney+Hotstar soon and the team is already mentioning how they wish to work with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the co-executive producer of the series Sana Amanat and directors Bill Fallah and Adil El Arbi, talked about how Khan is a part of the series.

Amanat revealed that Khan’s mentions in the series are actually taken from the comics. El Arbi, who has directed ‘Bad Boys for Life’ with Fallah also said that they wish to remake it with Khan. ‘Ms Marvel’ will premiere on June 8 and marks the first Muslim superhero series from the Studios. It is led by Iman Vellani who essays Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. Kamala Khan is an avid gamer and a fan fiction scribe with lot of imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

In an interview with the Times of India, Amanat said, "If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him. As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala's world makes it more global and real. It's really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”

El Arbi added, "We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan.” Fallah also called him ‘one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend’.

Ms Marvel will also feature actors Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel first appeared in the comics in 2014 and is created by G Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

Apart from El Arbi and Fallah, Sharpen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon have also directed episodes of the series. Stand up comedian, Bisha K Ali, is the head writer of the series executively produced by Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha Ali. ‘Ms Marvel’ will stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.