Morgan Freeman Thanks Fans For Calling Out Unauthorized AI Version Of His Voice

Hollywood veteran and legendary narrator Morgan Freeman expressed gratitude towards his fans after they criticised the unauthorised AI version of his voice on social media.

Known for his distinctive voice, the 87-year-old has narrated films such as "The Shawshank Redemption", "War of the Worlds" and "Conan the Barbarian" as well as several documentaries, including "Cosmic Voyage" and "Slavery and the Making of America".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeman's comments came after a TikTok user allegedly introduced herself as the niece of the actor and shared a few videos reportedly featuring a narration from an AI-generated version of his voice.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me.

“Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection,” the Oscar winner wrote in an X post on Friday.

Recently, actor Scarlett Johansson threatened legal action against OpenAI for allegedly copying and imitating her voice after she declined to license it to the company.

