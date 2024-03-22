‘Monkey Man’ Trailer 2 Review: Dev Patel’s Action-Packed Film Is Filled With Chills And Thrills

After the glorious success at the South By Southwest Film Festival, which is better known as SXSW, the makers of ‘Monkey Man’ have released a new trailer for the film. Dev Patel can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He has never been seen in an action avatar, and when he does action, by Jove, it looks kickass.
Besides Dev Patel, the trailer also features other stars like Sharlto Copley (‘District 9’), Sobhita Dhulipala (‘Made In Heaven’), Pitobash (‘Million Dollar Arm’), Vipin Sharma (‘Hotel Mumbai’), Ashwini Kalsekar (‘Ek Tha Hero’), Adithi Kalkunte (‘Hotel Mumbai’), Sikandar Kher (‘Aarya’), Makarand Deshpande (‘RRR’) and many others.
Check out the new trailer right here:
If you notice, the film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman. Dev Patel’s character is on a quest to avenge the death of his mother by corrupt leader who still continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless people. He stands tall against the powerful people in authority and starts fighting for the common man.
In the process of being the poor man’s Robinhood, Dev Patel’s character takes motivation from lord Hanuman and tries to embody his strength and courage. He even puts on a gorilla mask so as to remain anonymous. Dev Patel, with that lean figure of his, is seen using his wit and strength to beat popular fighters in an underground fight club, night after night. The cash he wins, he uses to help his plans to fight against the corrupt people in power.
Will he able to infiltrate the city’s sinister elite and take revenge from them? Well, that’s what the story seems to be all about.
What’s interesting is that the film draws strength from the fables and myths that are present in common folklore about Hanuman. The ideologies may differ, but they are standing up for the right and just cause. While doing so, the film takes you on a journey of thrills and chills with numerous close combat sequences, fight scenes and chase shots.
To top it all up, this has been directed by Dev Patel himself. He turns director with this film and he is ably supported in the production department by Jomon Thomas (‘Hotel Mumbai’, ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’), Jordan Peele (‘Nope’, ‘Get Out’), Win Rosenfeld (‘Candyman’, ‘Hunters’ series), Ian Cooper (‘Nope’, ‘Us’), Basil Iwanyk (‘John Wick’ franchise, Sicario films), Erica Lee (‘John Wick’ franchise, ‘Silent Night’), Christine Haebler (‘Shut In’, ‘Bones Of Crows’) and Anjay Nagpal (executive producer of ‘Bombshell’, ‘Greyhound’).
The film got a thunderous response at SXSW and Dev Patel even was moved to tears after the roaring and cheering of the audience. They even released a trailer of the film right before its premiere at the film festival. Check that out as well, right here:
‘Monkey Man’ is all set to release on April 5.