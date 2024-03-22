‘Monkey Man’ Trailer 2 Review: Dev Patel’s Action-Packed Film Is Filled With Chills And Thrills

In the process of being the poor man’s Robinhood, Dev Patel’s character takes motivation from lord Hanuman and tries to embody his strength and courage. He even puts on a gorilla mask so as to remain anonymous. Dev Patel, with that lean figure of his, is seen using his wit and strength to beat popular fighters in an underground fight club, night after night. The cash he wins, he uses to help his plans to fight against the corrupt people in power.