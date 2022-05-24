Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise Is Back To Save The World

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', starring American actor Tom Cruise, will be released in theatres on July 14, 2023. Part Two will be released in theatres on June 28, 2024.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise Is Back To Save The World
Actor Tom Cruise Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 1:57 pm

The first trailer for actor Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’, also known as ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, has been released, and it features new story details, new stunts, familiar characters, and plenty of spy action. Henry Czerny, who played Eugene Kittridge in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film in 1996, is also seen returning to the franchise.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is the first part of a larger story that will be continued in ‘Mission: Impossible 8', which is currently in production and will be released in 2024.

Related stories

Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise's Call Led To The Making Of The Film

Miles Teller On Tom Cruise’s 'Top Gun: Maverick': Was Nervous To Lend Myself To This World

Ethan Hunt is played by American actor Tom Cruise, Luther Stickell is played by American actor Ving Rhames, Benji Dunn is played by an English actor Simon Pegg, Ilsa Faust is played by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, and White Widow is played by an English actress Vanessa Kirby.

Once Again Ethan Hunt And Kittridge Come Face-To-Face

Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, which he first played in the 1996 film based on the popular television series. The seventh film in the series is noteworthy because it is the first sequel to feature IMF director Kittridge. The character shared one of the most iconic scenes of the entire franchise with Hunt in the first film, which is the "Kittridge, you've never seen me very upset" exchange.  Czerny reprises his role as Kittridge in the new trailer, and he gets a decent screen time.

Pom Klementieff's Portrayed as Villain

It was unclear what Klementieff's role in Dead Reckoning would be until now, but the trailer clearly shows that she is a villain, most likely an assassin of some sort. Klementieff is seen chasing Hunt and Atwell's characters through Rome in a Humvee and fighting Hunt hand-to-hand in an underground enclosure, though her character is currently unnamed.

Ilsa’s new look

Ferguson's dual appearances as Ilsa in the trailer suggest that she's up to more than just assisting Hunt and the IMF on a haphazard mission. Ilsa, as is customary, becomes entangled in both sides, resulting in various rifts - and Dead Reckoning appears to be consistent with this character trait. Isla's blonde hair and eye patch indicate that she is attempting to conceal her identity, and the fact that Hunt appears to be pursuing her in the desert indicates that she has something to hide.

Underwater Explosion

The franchise will feature not one, but two submarine sequences in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, according to reports. The first tease of those sequences can be seen in the new trailer, which features an underwater explosion near a submarine as well as a physical altercation with a man dressed in a highly detailed underwater suit.

A trail of unique action sequences

While one section of the trailer shows a train going off the rails into the deep end, in another section near the end, furthermore the hero is seen riding his motorcycle off a cliff. Ethan Hunt is basically back on a new and seemingly more dangerous mission.

Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed ‘Rogue Nation’ and ‘Fallout’ in the series and collaborated with Cruise on other films like ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and ‘Jack Reacher’, has written and directed both parts of Dead Reckoning.

Tags

Art & Entertainment 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' American Actor Eugene Kittridge Tom Cruise Henry Czerny July 14 Part Two June 28 Tom Cruise India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat