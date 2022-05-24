Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Tom Cruise Is Back To Save The World

The first trailer for actor Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’, also known as ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, has been released, and it features new story details, new stunts, familiar characters, and plenty of spy action. Henry Czerny, who played Eugene Kittridge in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film in 1996, is also seen returning to the franchise.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is the first part of a larger story that will be continued in ‘Mission: Impossible 8', which is currently in production and will be released in 2024.

Ethan Hunt is played by American actor Tom Cruise, Luther Stickell is played by American actor Ving Rhames, Benji Dunn is played by an English actor Simon Pegg, Ilsa Faust is played by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, and White Widow is played by an English actress Vanessa Kirby.

Once Again Ethan Hunt And Kittridge Come Face-To-Face

Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, which he first played in the 1996 film based on the popular television series. The seventh film in the series is noteworthy because it is the first sequel to feature IMF director Kittridge. The character shared one of the most iconic scenes of the entire franchise with Hunt in the first film, which is the "Kittridge, you've never seen me very upset" exchange. Czerny reprises his role as Kittridge in the new trailer, and he gets a decent screen time.

Pom Klementieff's Portrayed as Villain

It was unclear what Klementieff's role in Dead Reckoning would be until now, but the trailer clearly shows that she is a villain, most likely an assassin of some sort. Klementieff is seen chasing Hunt and Atwell's characters through Rome in a Humvee and fighting Hunt hand-to-hand in an underground enclosure, though her character is currently unnamed.

Ilsa’s new look

Ferguson's dual appearances as Ilsa in the trailer suggest that she's up to more than just assisting Hunt and the IMF on a haphazard mission. Ilsa, as is customary, becomes entangled in both sides, resulting in various rifts - and Dead Reckoning appears to be consistent with this character trait. Isla's blonde hair and eye patch indicate that she is attempting to conceal her identity, and the fact that Hunt appears to be pursuing her in the desert indicates that she has something to hide.

Underwater Explosion

The franchise will feature not one, but two submarine sequences in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, according to reports. The first tease of those sequences can be seen in the new trailer, which features an underwater explosion near a submarine as well as a physical altercation with a man dressed in a highly detailed underwater suit.

A trail of unique action sequences

While one section of the trailer shows a train going off the rails into the deep end, in another section near the end, furthermore the hero is seen riding his motorcycle off a cliff. Ethan Hunt is basically back on a new and seemingly more dangerous mission.

Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed ‘Rogue Nation’ and ‘Fallout’ in the series and collaborated with Cruise on other films like ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and ‘Jack Reacher’, has written and directed both parts of Dead Reckoning.