Miss Bulgaria Margo Cooper Celebrates First Diwali In India, Says, ‘I Can Compare It To Christmas In Europe’

Miss Bulgaria 2019 Margo Cooper has planned for an exciting and meaningful Diwali this year. This is also Margo’s first time in India during Diwali. Speaking about her Diwali celebrations, Margo says, “This is my very first Diwali experience and I absolutely loving this. I’m grateful to life that I am here. Indian people are very hospitable and I’m amazed at all these beautiful events of celebrations. I can compare it to Christmas in Europe but here it lasts for a week. I love all the Diwali decorations and lights, it definitely boosts you up.” Margo also shares her take on the true meaning of Diwali. She says,”

Diwali is about the light over darkness, love over hate. We live in the world where a lot of bad things happen to good people, where we face natural disasters, wars and pandemics. So, we need the time of the year to cherish love, happiness and a positive side of life. My heart is fulfilled with gratitude and warm feelings this festive season because I’m far from my family and I came alone to a new country but was lucky enough to meet incredible people, to make lifetime friends and to share with them these precious moments.” Margo has been to Delhi during the Diwali week and had a blast. She adds,”I can see that people are finally coming together to share celebration of life. Covid made many people feeling lonely and isolated from each other. I feel like now we appreciate spending time with family and friends the most.

I’m celebrating Diwali already for a week I think. I just came back from Delhi where I attended pre Diwali parties and absolutely loved it. But I must mention here for me Diwali is a lot about giving. Not only to family and friends but to those who needs it the most. The rate of hunger increased this year in many countries and I think it’s important not to forget supporting the less fortunate ones. I wish that all the families have food on their table and were able to feed their kids. I’m trying to support initiatives of food distribution. There is not much one person can do but all together we can make a change.”

Gorgeous Margo can be seen in Indian ethnic wear during Diwali and she absolutely adores her Indian look. She says,” I love to wear Indian ethnic clothes. I feel like a fairytale princess. All these clothes make you wear it with grace and dignity. I have received some great feedback from my friends and family for my saree look.”

Margo recently debuted as an actor in a series called ‘Apna Villa’.