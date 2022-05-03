Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes

Model Gigi Hadid made an abstract appearance at the Met Gala this year. Her outfit has become a talking point on social media as numerous memes have come up on Twitter and Instagram

Gigi Hadid Instagram/ @gigihadid

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:17 pm

Model Gigi Hadid showed up in an abstract outfit at the Met Gala this year. She literally marched the red carpet in her red Atelier Versace puffer coat and matching catsuit. As expected, everyone had their say on the outfit, as per NDTV. Some Twitter users compared Hadid’s outfit with a sofa while some thought it had a weird resemblance to Disney’s Lizzie McGuire scene. 

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was ‘In America: An Anthology Of Fashion’ and Hadid wore an outfit that was a “modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s.” Check out the pictures below:

On the official page of Versace, the caption explained the inspiration behind the outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Check the post out and also the hilarious Twitter comments of the users. 

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Met Gala Met Gala 2022 Gigi Hadid Fashion Met Gala Outfits Twitter Memes
