Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes

Model Gigi Hadid showed up in an abstract outfit at the Met Gala this year. She literally marched the red carpet in her red Atelier Versace puffer coat and matching catsuit. As expected, everyone had their say on the outfit, as per NDTV. Some Twitter users compared Hadid’s outfit with a sofa while some thought it had a weird resemblance to Disney’s Lizzie McGuire scene.

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was ‘In America: An Anthology Of Fashion’ and Hadid wore an outfit that was a “modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s.” Check out the pictures below:

