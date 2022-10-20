The perfectly imperfect lives of Anjana Menon ( Played by Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo), and Umang Singh (Bani J) are back with season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video show ‘Four More Shots’. The new season that has been added to the list of Diwali binge-watch, reflects more drama in the lives of these four girls as they tackle new romantic interests, making new resolutions and failing to keep them.



Season 3 also witnesses Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Rajeev Siddharth, resuming their respective roles. In this conversation with Outlook, these men talk about being part of a female-driven show both on and off the camera. The show is helmed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.



Excerpts of the interview:



Q. What does it feel to be the man of the story entirely run by women?

Rajeev Siddharth: I am extremely grateful to be part of this show because when I started shooting for it in 2017, there were very few shows or films driven by female protagonists and I feel it's about time that for so many years and years, stories were only told by the male protagonist's point of view. I am happy to be part of a series that is bringing about change by telling stories from a female point of view which makes up almost half of the human population so it's about time. Secondly, as an actor, I always wanted to play the interesting part that is written well, and it doesn’t matter whether you come for a couple of scenes or you know from here and there, you want to do it.

Similarly, in the 'Four More Shots', my character is almost like a catalyst for certain things to change in city life so it is important in the whole scheme of things. Also, it's interesting to be part of a show which is full of energy and full of positivity and hence I feel that everybody including the audience and critics loved it. It's just that I am extremely grateful for that.



Neil Bhoopalam: It's very exciting to be the men supporting female-driven stories where the makers are women and they are very clever. I think I am extremely lucky to be part of this fantastic show.



Prateik Babbar: It’s an absolute pleasure to be riding on the shoulders of such gorgeous and talented women.



Q. What made you say yes to this series that has the majority of scenes led by these four gorgeous women?

Rajeev: It was a no-brainer to be part of a project which is helmed by such wonderful women who had a great vision for what they wanted to create so hats off to Rangita ( co-creator Rangita Pritish Nandy) and Amazon Original to put up a show like this where we as a male character in the series are the catalyst in women’s lives and also really like the fact that how every male character is well flashed out.



Prateik: The overall writing and character arch’s for each character were key but more importantly the collective love hunger and passion shared by us all, that truly believed in making this show a success



Q. In this show, we see how women are unapologetic about their desires, and fantasies towards men. How does it feel to be part of their fantasies and why do you think such storylines show how the audience has matured now?



Rajeev: Just the fact that 'Four More Shots' is coming for its third season shows that it has been loved by the audience and the fact that it got nominated for an international Emmys show that at least a part of the critics really liked it so its no brainer to be part of the series. It celebrates four women who are good at something, flawed at something, who makes mistakes but they pick themselves back up and in that sense be part of this series in that capacity of serving as a real catalyst in the lives of their and coming at that point of their lives where the story moves forward because of our characters. I am glad to be part of the show



Neil: I think fantasies are important, all sorts of fantasies help you push boundaries, and limits, and perhaps you get to know yourself better. The story is that and it encourages that and I believe there is greatness to it.



Prateik: it’s very flattering and yes the audience just like us actors is maturing and evolving with content and time. The more content we watch, the more familiar we get and it’s a good time to be in our business