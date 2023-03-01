Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Meher Rana Bruised Her Feet While Shooting For 'Junooniyatt'

Neha Rana, who started her career with modelling and later went on to work in movies like 'Gone with the Wind' and 'Vellapanti', is currently seen in the fictional drama 'Junooniyatt' and the actress recalled getting bruises while filming a barefoot running scene in the show.

Neha Rana
Neha Rana WikiBio

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 12:28 pm

Neha Rana, who started her career with modelling and later went on to work in movies like 'Gone with the Wind' and 'Vellapanti', is currently seen in the fictional drama 'Junooniyatt' and the actress recalled getting bruises while filming a barefoot running scene in the show.

Neha, who is essaying the role of Elahi, said: "I always strive to give my best shot and bring authenticity to the character I portray. Running barefoot for the scene was challenging but necessary to capture the essence of Elahi's character. For the initial episodes of the show, during Elahi's entry, I ran barefoot. I didn't realise that I got many bruises on my feet until I relaxed for a break."

Before joining 'Junooniyatt', Neha also appeared in the music album 'Mareez-E-Ishq' and worked in TV shows such as 'Ishk Par Zor Nahin', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', and 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

The actress said that although shooting for the scene with the bruises was not easy, she made all the effort to shoot it perfectlyanyway and she is satisfied with the response she received for her acting from the audience.

"It was all worth it when I heard the audience's response. I am overwhelmed with the response and support that the viewers have shown toward the show and my character. Their love and appreciation keep me motivated to push my limits and deliver my best," she concluded.

'Junooniyatt' airs on Colors.

