Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Meghan Trainor Visited A Sex Shop 'For A Friend'

Singer Meghan Trainor once visited a sex shop "for a friend" but was caught by the paparazzi and rapped about the incident in a new TikTok video.

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:24 pm

Singer Meghan Trainor once visited a sex shop "for a friend" but was caught by the paparazzi and rapped about the incident in a new TikTok video.

The 28-year-old pop star, who has been married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara since 2018 and has 19-month-old Riley with him, was snapped visiting the Romantix Adult Store in Los Angeles back in 2018 and took to social media to explain the meaning behind the "embarrassing" viral images with a rap written to the tune of Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Freaky Girl', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She rapped: "One thing about me is that four years ago I went in a sex shop and got paparazzi'd with my husband named Daryl - the 'spy kid' Juni. And it was embarrassing."

"Not what you think... It wasn't for us. I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not, like, too much. Not what you think... It wasn't for us. I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not, like, too much.

It was for a friend who was too, too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her.

The 'Lips Are Movin' songstress went on to express through the rap that while her mother was not pleased when the images made the press, it was all "worth it in the end" because her friend had a good experience.

In the video posted to TikTok, she rapped: "But the sad thing was, my husband decided to wear his feet shoes, and the paparazzi got a picture of it. The world saw, and it was after a workout. We didn't look good. We kind of looked sad, and it went viral. My mother was p*****. My friend had good sex, so it was worth it in the end."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Meghan Trainor Paparazzi TikTok Video Meghan Trainor Son Daryl Sabara Hollywood Hollywood Singer Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK