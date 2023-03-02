Manoj Bajpayee Says Ram Gopal Varma ‘Changed The Industry’: I Listen To Him Even If I Disagree With Him

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Gulmohar’, which also stars Sharmila Tagore, and will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from March 3.

During a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Bajpayee shared his experience working with director Ram Gopal Varma, who gave him a big Bollywood break with the film ‘Satya’. Sharing how “tripped out” RGV changed the way that the industry made films, the actor said, “Because he is tripped out, he made Satya, Shiva, Rangeela. He made Company, Shool and Kaun. That man changed the industry. He gave the industry so many assistant directors and actors.”

He added, “That man, ek chalan chal raha tha industry mein ek khaas tarike ki filmon ka, us aadmi ne pure ke pure tharre ko badal diya (RGV changed the way the industry made films at the time), that one single man. If he was not tripped out… People who are tripped out are courageous people.”

Manoj, who debuted with ‘Drohkaal’ (1994), rose to fame with his performance in ‘Satya’ (1998). When he was asked why RGV doesn’t direct films anymore, Bajpayee replied, “That’s a good question, you should ask him.”

The actor further shared that even if he doesn’t agree with everything RGV says, the filmmaker has an “amazing philosophy about modern relationships and the modern world.” He quipped, “Woh apni dhoon mein chalne wale aadmi hai (he has his own way of doing things), he has his own philosophy and walks on his own principles. He is a very well educated man, his philosophy about modern relationships and the modern world is amazing. I listen to him even if I disagree with him, I love listening to what he has to say.”

Bajpayee, meanwhile, will be shooting for Raj and DK’s ‘The Family Man’ season 3 in March.