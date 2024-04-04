Manoj Bajpayee Reveals How 'Satya' Was Almost Shelved Due To THIS Unfortunate Reason

Bajpayee also talked about the love Bhiku Mhatre continues to receive to date. He continued, “I always say that I thank Bhiku Mhatre for providing me with a career where I still feel relevant, where I am still working, where I am collaborating with the next generation, and where I am working with my very old friend Aban. So, I feel grateful and thankful. I'm grateful for the role that has truly given me such a long career, which is Bhiku Mhatre, and there are countless memories.”