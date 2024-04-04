Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals How 'Satya' Was Almost Shelved Due To THIS Unfortunate Reason

Manoj Bajpayee played the iconic role of Bhiku Mhatre in 'Satya.' In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the film was almost shelved.

Manoj Bajpayee in 'Satya' Photo: X
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is a powerhouse of talent. The actor is noted for his unique script choices through which he has played versatile roles throughout his career. While the actor constantly pushes himself with his characters, if there is one character that he is still associated with it is Bhiku Mhatre from ‘Satya.’ In a recent interview, the actor revealed that the film was almost shelved.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that ‘Satya’ was almost shelved because of an unfortunate incident. This Ram Gopal Varma directorial was being filmed when Gulshan Kumar was murdered.

Recalling the time, the actor said, “‘Satya’ was shelved because Mr. Gulshan Kumar was killed, and the film was halted after three days of shooting, and our careers were in jeopardy. However, within the next 10–15 days, the film began to regain momentum. There are too many memories. I could talk endlessly about 'Satya'.”

Bajpayee also talked about the love Bhiku Mhatre continues to receive to date. He continued, “I always say that I thank Bhiku Mhatre for providing me with a career where I still feel relevant, where I am still working, where I am collaborating with the next generation, and where I am working with my very old friend Aban. So, I feel grateful and thankful. I'm grateful for the role that has truly given me such a long career, which is Bhiku Mhatre, and there are countless memories.”

Apart from winning the National Award for this role, he also won the Filmfare Award. The actor was last seen in ‘Killer Soup’ where he shared the screen with Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in ‘Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.’

