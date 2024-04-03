Manoj Bajpayee Shares His Philosophy: I Always Try To Be A Silent Slave To My Director

Talking about things to be kept in mind while doing a second season for a show or a film, the 'Satya' actor said: "You have to revisit the first one. Eventually, what has happened is that there has been a gap where you have grown as an actor and as a person. But there are a few elements of your character that you should not leave. When I was on the set shooting the second part, I was constantly reminding myself of the character and elements portrayed in the first part."