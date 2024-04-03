Art & Entertainment

‘Silence 2' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As ACP Avinash Verma To Crack The Night Owl Bar Shootout Case

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai's 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' will stream on ZEE5 from April 16.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Poster Of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to feature next in the gripping sequel of the thriller film, titled 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'. The film features him in the role of ACP Avinash Verma, and it is helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.

In the sequel, Manoj reprises his role as Avinash along with Inspector Sanjana played by Prachi. Meanwhile, Sahil Vaid will be seen as Inspector Amit Chauhan, Vaqar Shaikh as Inspector Raj Gupta, and Parul Gulati as Arti. The makers of the film have launched the much-awaited trailer of the film, and the audience can expect another intriguing storyline along with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.

Advertisement

The trailer starts with Manoj Bajpayee returning in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma as he and his special crime unit race against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders. It starts with depicting a shootout at a bar in Mumbai that spreads panic in Mumbai, and when ACP Avinash Verma takes over the case, he visits the crime scene, only to find puzzling clues that make no sense. However, things take a turn when more people are killed during the course of the investigation. Watch it here:

Talking about the movie, Manoj had earlier said in a statement, "ACP Avinash Verma is back to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season one was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again."

Advertisement

Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout' will stream on ZEE5 from April 16.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer