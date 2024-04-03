‘Silence 2' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As ACP Avinash Verma To Crack The Night Owl Bar Shootout Case

The trailer starts with Manoj Bajpayee returning in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma as he and his special crime unit race against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders. It starts with depicting a shootout at a bar in Mumbai that spreads panic in Mumbai, and when ACP Avinash Verma takes over the case, he visits the crime scene, only to find puzzling clues that make no sense. However, things take a turn when more people are killed during the course of the investigation. Watch it here: