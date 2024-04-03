‘Silence 2' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Returns As ACP Avinash Verma To Crack The Night Owl Bar Shootout Case

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to feature next in the gripping sequel of the thriller film, titled 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'. The film features him in the role of ACP Avinash Verma, and it is helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It also stars Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in prominent roles.
In the sequel, Manoj reprises his role as Avinash along with Inspector Sanjana played by Prachi. Meanwhile, Sahil Vaid will be seen as Inspector Amit Chauhan, Vaqar Shaikh as Inspector Raj Gupta, and Parul Gulati as Arti. The makers of the film have launched the much-awaited trailer of the film, and the audience can expect another intriguing storyline along with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.
The trailer starts with Manoj Bajpayee returning in the avatar of ACP Avinash Verma as he and his special crime unit race against time to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders. It starts with depicting a shootout at a bar in Mumbai that spreads panic in Mumbai, and when ACP Avinash Verma takes over the case, he visits the crime scene, only to find puzzling clues that make no sense. However, things take a turn when more people are killed during the course of the investigation. Watch it here:
Talking about the movie, Manoj had earlier said in a statement, "ACP Avinash Verma is back to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season one was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again."
Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: Night Owl Bar Shootout' will stream on ZEE5 from April 16.